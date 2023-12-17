SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

