SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in November

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 582,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 702,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.2 days.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.