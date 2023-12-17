Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sph Reit Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sph Reit
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.