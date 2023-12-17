SSP Group’s (SSPG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.02) to GBX 290 ($3.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 314.17 ($3.94).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 232.40 ($2.92) on Thursday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.70 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.20 ($3.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23,240.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Judy Vezmar bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £13,056 ($16,389.66). In related news, insider Patrick Coveney acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £149,250 ($187,358.77). Also, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £13,056 ($16,389.66). Insiders have acquired 81,982 shares of company stock valued at $16,268,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

