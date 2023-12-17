Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 137.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 9,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 48.9% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,011,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $92,293,000 after acquiring an additional 331,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Starbucks by 14.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.19. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

