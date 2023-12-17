State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 997,506 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.63 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

