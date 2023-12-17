Steelcase (SCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 19th. Analysts expect Steelcase to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Steelcase by 67.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Steelcase by 220.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.