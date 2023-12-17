Stephens Begins Coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.73.

PACB stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.78. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,101 shares of company stock worth $1,342,590. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

