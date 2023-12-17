Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $98.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,652,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

