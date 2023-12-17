Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $4.50

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

HBI opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

