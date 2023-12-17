StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENGlobal Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. State Street Corp increased its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.