StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.62. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.80.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
