StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $482.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $488.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.84 and a 200 day moving average of $444.38.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.
National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 107,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
