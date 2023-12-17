StockNews.com Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $38.59 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

