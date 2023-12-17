StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.5 %
XELB opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
