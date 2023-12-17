StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

XELB opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

