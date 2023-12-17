StockNews.com Upgrades Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PBH. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.7 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

