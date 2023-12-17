SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.