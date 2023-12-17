Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

