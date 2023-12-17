Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000.
Symbotic Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of SYM opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.51 and a beta of 2.12. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
