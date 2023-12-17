Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,701,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Symbotic by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000.

Shares of SYM opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.51 and a beta of 2.12. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

