Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.46 and a 52 week high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

