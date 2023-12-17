Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

