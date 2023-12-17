Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,220,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $293.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

