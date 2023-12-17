Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average is $129.26. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,834 shares of company stock worth $2,104,552. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

