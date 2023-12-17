Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Unum Group by 401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

