Symmetry Partners LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

