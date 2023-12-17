Symmetry Partners LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,602 shares of company stock worth $13,330,195 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

