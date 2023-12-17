Symmetry Partners LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,327,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,556,000 after purchasing an additional 513,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average is $150.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

