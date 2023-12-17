Symmetry Partners LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of JCI opened at $52.44 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

