Symmetry Partners LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,826,000 after purchasing an additional 462,830 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 59,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.