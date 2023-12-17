Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $587,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 116.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $1,363,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $3,430,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $14,450,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

AGCO Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.87. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.