Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $106.03 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

