Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

