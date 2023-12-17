Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,717 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.46.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $220.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.36 and its 200-day moving average is $206.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

