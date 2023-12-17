Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 379 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day moving average is $153.76.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

