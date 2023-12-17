Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 405 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

