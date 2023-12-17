Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 852 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

