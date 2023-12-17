Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 865 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,152. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $119.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

