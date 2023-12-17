Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 987 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,608,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $1,571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,206,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,153,952.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,985 shares of company stock valued at $7,562,556 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $86.01 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $212.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

