T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CAO Sells $632,282.35 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

TMUS opened at $156.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average is $140.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $333,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.