T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $175.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TMUS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.35.

TMUS stock opened at $156.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.68.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

