Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.
Talen Energy Price Performance
Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $60.28.
About Talen Energy
