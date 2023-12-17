Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

