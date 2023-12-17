Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
