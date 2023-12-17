Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

