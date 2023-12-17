Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 26.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

