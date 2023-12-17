TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$28.17 Average PT from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle acquired 12,230 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.36 per share, with a total value of C$200,081.58. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$23.96 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.1059455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.78%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

