Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.60.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

