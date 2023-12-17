Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

