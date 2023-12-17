TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 19th (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 19th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 19th.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 2,559.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,709 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 257,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

