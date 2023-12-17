TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $150.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.91. TFI International has a 1 year low of $98.32 and a 1 year high of $138.16. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

