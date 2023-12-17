Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target on the stock.

Tharisa Trading Up 8.1 %

LON THS opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.03. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 51.95 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 111 ($1.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.01 million, a P/E ratio of 223.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Tharisa’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

