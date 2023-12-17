The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Lowered by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BK opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

