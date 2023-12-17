The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $112.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Stephens raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.17. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $113.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.30%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

